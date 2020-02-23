MONTPELIER – Vermont’s Fish and Wildlife Dept. is proposing a limited moose hunt in the Northeast Kingdom to mitigate the impact of winter ticks on the moose population.
In a press release issued late last week, Fish and Wildlife announced it was looking to allow for the limited harvest of about 33 moose in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) E, a limited area covering the northeastern corner of Vermont where moose populations are at their densest.
“Moose density in WMU E is more than one moose per square mile, significantly higher than any other part of the state,” said Nick Fortin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s biologist in charge of the moose project. “Moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival.”
The Fish and Wildlife Dept. proposed a limited moose hunt to the Fish and Wildlife Board during the board’s Feb. 19 meeting in Montpelier.
According to Fish and Wildlife, a study conducted with the University of Vermont tracked moose within WMU E and found high levels of winter tick loads had had a detrimental effect on the moose population within the wildlife management unit.
The study, Fish and Wildlife said, found that, while adult moose could survive the higher tick loads, birth rates were low within the wildlife management unit and less than half of the calves born in the region survived their first winter.
“Research has shown that lower moose densities, like in the rest of Vermont, support relatively few winter ticks that do not impact moose populations,” said Fortin. “Reducing moose density decreases the number of available hosts which in turn decreases the number of winter ticks on the landscape.”
Under recommendations approved by the Fish and Wildlife Board, the Fish and Wildlife Dept. would issue 55 either-sex moose hunting permits in WMU E for the moose seasons this October.
The Fish and Wildlife Department estimates the season would result in an estimated harvest of 21 bulls, 10 cows and two calves.
“This permit recommendation is a conservative first step to addressing winter tick impacts on moose in WMU-E,” added Fortin. “Given the poor health of the moose population in that area and a clearly identified cause, we need to take action to address this issue.
“Without intervention to reduce the moose population, high tick loads will continue to impact the health of moose in that region for many years.”
According to the Fish and Wildlife Dept., as climate change brings warmer falls and earlier springs, biologists expect winter tick numbers to increase and continue pressuring Vermont’s moose population.
Moose in Vermont typically have a lower tick density than counterparts in New Hampshire and Maine, something Fish and Wildlife suggests could be related to stricter controls on population density in Vermont.
The 2020 Moose Season Recommendation and information about the moose study are available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at http://www.vtfishandwildlife.com.