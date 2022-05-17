ST. ALBANS CITY — “Moose," the dog, is being relocated.
St. Albans City Council approved the move during a special meeting Tuesday morning.
The topic of “Moose” first came in front of city council last week, May 9, when two city residents explained that Moose had aggressively broken into neighboring enclosures and killed about 30 chickens and some breeding rabbits. Its owner, Benjamin Haskell, had not appeared at the meeting in Moose’s defense.
After hearing the evidence, council agreed to seize and euthanize the animal. Public pushback, however, seems to have caused council members to reconsider the move.
During Tuesday’s meeting, councilors agreed to relocate Moose instead, preferably to a rescue shelter outside of the state.
Alderperson Michael McCarthy said councilors had all heard from the public about the issue in the last week, and during Tuesday’s meeting, 28 people joined by Zoom. During most city council meetings, there is no public participation.
As for Moose’s fate, Courtney O’Brien, an animal rescue volunteer, advocated in favor of relocating the animal. She said that she had been crating the dog at her residence in Highgate, and she tested him to see his reactions to being around children and different animals.
She concluded that Moose was energetic, but he was generally well-intentioned.
“He should have been better contained, with a lead, or in a crate. In my home, he’s crated and if he’s outside, I’m with him,” she said. “He’s shown no interest in leaving my side.”
After hearing from O’Brien, council members agreed with sending the dog out of state or to Southern Vermont to be housed at an appropriate animal shelter that could help improve his behavior.
They gave O’Brien 30 days to ship Moose out, and they also planned to contact Highgate authorities to let them know that the dog is there for the time being.
With the dog being outside of city limits, however, there wasn’t much more they could do legally except to rescind council's past motion and approve the new one.
As for any potential payment for damages allegedly caused by Moose, local residents could pursue the matter in civil court.
