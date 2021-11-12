MONTGOMERY — Inspired by a love of the outdoors and home-cooked Dutch bites, Cafe Oma is bringing classic European favorites to Montgomery.
“Oma” in Dutch means “grandmother,” and that’s exactly who inspired chef and cafe owner Elizabeth Powers to open the cafe in the first place: her grandmother.
“I needed someone looking out for me,” Powers said, gesturing to the faded photograph of her Oma perched on the back bar, watching carefully over the dining room. “My Oma taught me a lot of what I know. I needed her inspiration to get this place open.”
Powers opened the cafe and outdoor recreation paradise five weeks ago. Located at 91 Main St., it’s within biking distance of the rail trail.
First steps inside of Cafe Oma are met with the aromas of deep, rich “kaffe,” warm puff pastry and new bicycle tires. While customers wait on their flat-white coffee or pressed tosti sandwich hot off the grill, they can browse backpacks, mountain bikes and professional cycling gear at the Jay Cloud Cyclery, which shares the downstairs space and the upper levels of the building.
On Vermont’s clear days from spring to late fall, cyclists can hop on the trail or into the downtown area and stop for a bite to eat or a cappuccino — and perhaps a new pair of biking shorts. The eatery is very centrally-located, making perusing the downtown on foot with a Cafe Oma cocoa in hand a tempting way to spend a fall Saturday.
Montgomery’s community chef
After graduating from Johnson and Wales in the 1990s with a culinary degree, Powers owned Smokin’ Lil’s BBQ in Northampton, Ma. for several years before moving to Montgomery with her husband in 2010 to be closer to friends.
Once here, Powers found her experiences owning and managing restaurants made her an asset to many of the businesses in the Montgomery community. She worked at both the Black Lantern Inn and the Blue Bike Cafe which most recently occupied Cafe Oma’s current space.
When the Blue Bike Cafe chose not to reopen because of COVID-19 this past summer, Powers found herself taking the keys to the little storefront and making the cafe her own.
“We’re focusing on keeping it simple,” Powers said. “It’s really challenging to own a restaurant right now, so we made sure that whatever we opened, we could run it ourselves.”
Powers customized the restaurant to be run by a staff of less than five. Small bites and grab-and-go sandwiches, coffees and pastries and daily specials make up the cozy menu, with some customizable options and some killer combinations: the Hammythyme with cornichons and thyme compote butter, is crispy on the outside and soft and salty on the inside.
Setbacks
“I’m really surprised that this all became a thing,” Powers said. “It was a big undertaking.”
In addition to limiting the menu to what they knew they could handle, the team at Oma Cafe wanted to be able to stay socially-distant for COVID-19 purposes. So Powers and her staff did away with some of the tables in the dining room to make room for more standing room and counter service.
With the foliage season of 2021 came waves of customers back into Vermont which made for a great start for her business. But supply chain and ingredient shortages were very real obstacles Powers and her team had to face.
The key, Powers said, was keeping it simple: limiting a lot of her ingredients to things she could acquire locally helped keep her menu in stock. Flour, coffee, eggs, milk and cheese are not difficult to come by in Vermont.
“Suppliers aren't even taking applications for new customers,” Powers said. “Thank god I have Black River as my only vendor. It’s really tough … and I think things are going to get worse. “
Food deliveries have taken a serious hit during the shortage as well as dry goods like coffee cups. Stacks of compostable coffee cups have ballooned in price from $50 to $200, and Powers said pricing the coffee to match demand is a challenge.
But with Oma watching over, Powers and her team are meeting and beating much more than eggs for her sandwiches.
What’s on the menu
Cafe Oma’s menu is inspired by Powers’ time in her grandmother’s kitchen, learning how to make anything from Dutch apple cake to a “tosti:” a Dutch-pressed sandwich with fresh vegetables, cheeses, meats and homemade condiments.
While many of her recipes are original, Powers said she regularly draws on her grandmother’s influence to hand-craft cozy, Dutch and Polish-inspired creations from local ingredients including local eggs and cheese from Boston Post Dairy just minutes away.
Cakes, scones and both vegetarian and gluten-free options available, Cafe Oma’s offerings aim to combine European bicycle cafe culture with a bucolic Vermont feel. Lucky patrons will find her chicken and biscuits a daily special.
With any luck, Powers will soon be making her own Dutch stroopwafels — she’s now actively looking for the coveted stroopwafel iron used to make wafer-thin waffles that are pressed with caramel between them and served warm.
“It’s incredibly hard to find the irons these days,” she said. “But hopefully we’ll find them."
