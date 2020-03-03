MONTGOMERY— Voters here chose to table indefinitely an article that would have hired the Franklin County Sheriff's Department to provide patrol services in the town.
Selectboard members Leanne Bernard and Darren Drevik were re-elected to a two and three-year term, respectively.
Town voters approved an 18-month budget that will shift the town from a calendar year to a fiscal year and cover the period between January 2020 and June 2021.
The contingent selectboard budget was amended from the floor to $1,643,282, a reduction of $31,200. That was the amount which had been added to the budget to cover a contract with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Voters tabled the contract indefinitely.
The $750 usually allocated to the Conservation Commission was reduced to zero.
The remaining articles were approved from the floor.
