MONTGOMERY — The Town of Montgomery received more than $800,000 in federal grant money this week to support its Gateway Project, which will make Main Street more pedestrian-friendly.
Montgomery Selectboard Chair Charlie Hancock said there is currently no easy or safe way for pedestrians to walk from the Recreation Center — which is a big hub of community activity — into the heart of Montgomery Center.
“We want to connect people to restaurants and stores and make it more of a seamless transition,” he told the Messenger.
U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), along with Congressman Peter Welch (D-Vt.) and Gov. Phil Scott worked together to secure the funding from the Northern Border Regional Commission’s State Economic and Infrastructure Development program.
A total of $5.8 million was secured to support projects in 14 Vermont communities.
“It is no secret that we are living in difficult times,” Sanders stated in an Aug. 24 press release. “That is why it is especially important today to invest in our communities and ensure that Vermonters receive the resources they need. This federal funding – the largest investment ever made in community-based projects – will do just that.”
Montgomery’s grant of $817,908.37 will construct 1,600 feet of sidewalk, a bike lane, marked crosswalks and parking along the north side of Route 118, from the Recreation Center to the village center at River Street. Hancock said once final engineering is completed, construction could begin in 2024.
“We're definitely going to be going back to the community sometime this fall, to really dig in and say, you know, ‘What is it we want before we move forward with any kind of actual construction?’” Hancock said.
The idea for the Gateway Project came out of “Montgomery Thrives,” a series of community visioning events the Vermont Council on Rural Development facilitated amongst residents in 2018.
Hancock said the three main goals that came out of that event were building municipal wastewater, investing in streetscaping and bringing broadband to the area.
The Gateway Project, which is broken into two parts — the Rec Center to River Street and River Street to the intersection of Routes 282 and 118 — is how the town is tackling its streetscape goal.
While the NRBC grant will fund the construction of the first half, the Rec Center to River Street, the town is still seeking funding for the second half. A $300,000 Transportation Alternatives Program grant from the State of Vermont has already been secured.
Hancock said the selectboard intends to use $75,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete the TAP grant’s matching requirement.
“We're basically building the bones to form a strong foundation for the community to kind of move into the next 50 years of vibrancy and potential growth,” Hancock said.
The NRBC funded projects are spread across 11 of Vermont’s counties, making them the most geographically varied line-up in years.
“These awards deploy millions to support economic and infrastructure development — which are priorities for my administration,” Gov. Scott stated. “We look forward to the transformational impacts these investments will deliver in the coming years, and I thank Senator Leahy and our entire congressional delegation for their advocacy in Washington.”
NBRC Federal Co-Chair Chris Saunders stated he is particularly proud that this year’s slate of projects reach some of the smallest and most rural areas in New England.
With investments in new trails and outdoor recreation infrastructure, workforce development and entrepreneurship programs, as well as basic water and wastewater infrastructure, these projects are expected to grow economic opportunities across Vermont.
“We look forward to the transformational impacts these investments will deliver in the coming years,” Leahy stated.
