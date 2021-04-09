MONTGOMERY — Gov. Phil Scott cited Montgomery as an example of a community that could receive a portion of $30 million in American Rescue Plan funds that will be divided among 10 towns.
Scott laid out his plan in his “Proposed Investment of American Recovery Plan funds” memo Tuesday.
In it, he says, “More than 150 small towns and villages in Vermont lack sewer systems and community water infrastructure. A $30M investment in village wastewater has the power to help several towns across the state, including Montgomery.”
However, Selectboard Chair Charlie Hancock says that even with considerate state and federal resources, there are still some pretty significant gaps remaining in how to make the funding work and in turn make Montgomery’s wastewater system affordable.
Currently, 92% of existing systems in Montgomery Center and Village are on small lots without suitable replacement options. Failing systems, according to Hancock, make it so that people with limited or restricted income — who can’t just throw money into a new system — can’t afford to buy.
"We’re looking at this saying, 'If we can get an actual municipal wastewater system going, that could allow for some development of higher density low-income or senior housing in village centers, we could actually create additional opportunities for housing in these village centers,” he says.
In 2020, the town qualified for a USDA Rural Development grant that would cover 75% of the project and a loan with an interest rate of 1%. An article on the Town Meeting Day ballot in February proposing a 6 cent tax on assessed property value, which Hancock says would have generated $35,000 annually, didn’t pass. Consequently, he says that the gap Montgomery is looking at right now is about $150,000 annually that would need to be generated by the community.
"What we’re looking at now is ... How do we get that money and apply it in a way where we can immediately put it against the loan amount so we can drive our annual debt service down to a point where we can cover it through the local option tax," says Hancock.
A petition of reconsideration has been certified by the town clerk and will bring the 6 cent tax issue back before the voters on May 24.
Hancock says the town submitted a request last week to the office of Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., for an additional $3 million that would cover the gap that was created by the failure of the article.
“If that money comes through, then basically we have it financed because the local option tax could cover the remaining debt service and there would be no collective broad-based tax on the community … the thing that is brought before the town meeting basically is no longer,” he says.
The town has also been working with the US Department of Agriculture and the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) to think about different kinds of funding frameworks to manage different loans.
“As far as the ARPA funds go, if the governor brings in 30 million extra bucks to support these projects and that’s something else we can look to to help fill that gap, then by all means, let’s do it,” says Hancock
