MONTGOMERY — Home to a little-known 50-acre town forest, Montgomery is in the planning phase of using the land for a trail system and other small projects.
The property was donated in 1981 by the Gibou Valley Company and Peter D. Watson, said Carissa Stein, chair of the Montgomery Conservation Commission. It is located on the town’s southeast border with Enosburgh.
The land itself is a mix between hardwood and hemlock stands and wetlands. An old logging trail forms the main trail, but is being eroded slowly by rain runoff.
Charlie Hancock, the Montgomery Selectboard chair and a forester with North Woods Forestry, volunteered to draft a management plan for the forest. Although it hasn’t gone into practice yet, Stein said it is a valuable resource to use while planning the next move.
“The plan outlined what is there as a resource, as far as tree species, composition, natural communities and wildlife habitat,” Hancock said. “All of the things you can think about as far as what we have here, and what makes up our town forest. This lays out a menu of opportunities to think about things like wildlife management and water quality.”
Hancock said the land is also important because it has many vernal and ephemeral streams that feed the Westhill Brook, which feeds the Trout River, into the Missisquoi River and into Lake Champlain.
Stein and Hancock both said outside of environmental management, it’s important for people to have access to natural spaces to learn about the world and to just relax.
“With COVID-19 and people being stuck in place is the need for access to public lands and an appreciation of what our forests can do,” Hancock said.
Hancock also said having forests like this is important for the future because it helps combat climate change by acting as a carbon sink, preventing more carbon from entering the atmosphere and contributing as a greenhouse gas.
The group also worked with the Missisquoi and Trout River Wild and Scenic Committee to use grant funding to study how an updated trail system would impact water quality and wildlife.
The study found the forest is in good shape for work, with no major endangered species of plants, animals or fungi that could be severely impacted by human activities like foraging.
Stein said some work they’ve identified is stabilizing the pathways that are being slowly eroded from runoff and putting in a footbridge or two in a few of the wetter spots.
Funding for this project would come from grants and Conservation Commission funds that were saved from an endowment from an older member for projects exactly like this.
Hancock said another goal of the project is to use it as a “demonstration forest,” to show landowners how they can work together to better the environment and their town.
“Landowners and folks that are just interested in [the project] can come see what good, sustainable, sound ecological forestry management looks like,” Hancock said.
As of right now, the Montgomery selectboard has to formally adopt the plan. If accepted, the next move is a grant application so funding can be secured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.