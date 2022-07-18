MONTGOMERY — The first-floor windows of Montgomery’s Center for the Arts have finally been torn out. The larger colored glass ones above are soon to follow.
“This is surreal,” said M. Sebastian Araujo, the center’s curator. “We’ve been working on this renovation for a long time.”
Thanks to a $50,000 Paul Bruhn grant received last year from the Vermont Preservation Trust, MCA is restoring the windows of Kelton Hall, its historic home on Mountain Road.
Vermont Window Restoration began carefully removing the old windows and taking them back to the shop for repair on Wednesday. Jamie Weiner, founder of the company, said he hopes to have the windows restored and back in place by next spring.
Kelton Hall was once a Baptist church and has large Queen-Anne-style windows that Weiner said date back to the mid to late 1800s. They’ve been renovated a few times over the years.
While the inside was renovated and turned into the Montgomery Center for the Arts in 2016, the windows, Araujo said, have been a challenge to fix up.
“We couldn’t find anyone who could do them for us,” he said. “These guys [Vermont Window Restoration] kind of saved the day.”
Restoring the windows
The windows on the old church are both colored and clear glass. While some of the glass is pecked with bb-gun holes, other areas are rotting away. When some of the basement windows were removed, clues were uncovered about the history of the building and who last renovated it.
Weiner and colleague Steven Lichti immediately set to work last Wednesday prying open the old windows, releasing clouds of rotted sawdust and debris into the air. Some of the slats on the sides of the windows, Lichti said, had been tightly fastened and probably dated back to the Energy Crisis of the 1970s, when a lot of the United States, Canada and other countries experienced high petroleum prices and massive shortages. As a result, the slats needed to be sawed, clawed, unhinged and pried off of the windows in order to spring them free, which the pair did using a small electric saw.
While the windows are being restored, Weiner will build and install temporary storm windows that can remain up over the restored ones, once they’re in.
“We’ll take all of these out, bring them to the shop, fix them up and then we’ll bring them back,” Weiner said. “It’s a very personal journey, restoring windows … The only consistency is inconsistency.”
“You can have some idea of what is going to happen, and it never works out,” Lichti said, laughing.
Vermont Window Restoration
Formerly a rockstar hopeful, in 2010 Jamie Weiner was a stay-at-home dad looking for something new to do. While it wasn’t a trade he’d studied extensively or majored in, something fascinated him about the art of restoration, and windows in particular.
“There’s just something interesting about not having to throw away a window and get a new one when it gets old or breaks,” Weiner said. “And there’s something about the history of a window … the age of it, what methods were used, everything has a story.”
In the fall of 2021, Weiner and his company got the call from the MCA about restoring the 15 windows – seven colored-glass units and eight basement windows – a project that would normally cost between $20,000 and $30,000.
“All the painting, all the glazing, all the cleaning, it’s all done by hand in the shop,” Weiner said.
Restoring the wooden frames, the sills and sashes of the windows will require some replacement of the pine by tropical hardwood, and Weiner said any broken glass will have to be replaced with modern panes.
“It acts as a timeline, so that when the window is restored again, the restorer knows the last time it was fixed,” Weiner said.
Post a comment as