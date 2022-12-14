GRAND ISLE — A barn fire at a Grand Isle dairy farm ended up killing 40 cows and causing roughly $300,000 in damages Monday night.
Police were initially dispatched to Bullis Brothers Farm, 38 Griswold Road, at around 6:48 p.m. Monday night when a neighbor, Andrew Paradee, noticed flames rising up from the north end of the barn.
By the time fire crews arrived, the entire structure was engulfed in flame. When residents and firefighters opened the front doors, most of the 180 cows inside were able to escape, except for 40, who died in the fire.
The barn was estimated to be a complete loss, with damages in excess of $300,000.
A followup investigation of the scene, completed by the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, determined that the fire started near the northeast garage door when a farm worker used a propane torch to thaw frozen manure around the door.
According to state police, investigators believe that the use of the torch started a small smoldering fire that later grew due to combustible materials in the surrounding area.
No injuries were reported during the fire or the fire response.
Responding agencies include the Grand Isle Volunteer Fire Department, Grand Isle/North Hero Rescue, the South Hero Volunteer Fire Department, the North Hero Volunteer Fire Department, Isle La Motte Fire, Alburgh Volunteer Fire Department, the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Office, the Milton Fire Department and the Colchester Fire Department.
