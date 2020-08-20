Swanton Village Manager Reg Belliveau, 3-5-2020

Swanton Village manager Reg Belliveau speaks with the Swanton Village Board of Trustees and the Highgate selectboard during a joint meeting in early March.

 MICHAEL FRETT/Staff Writer

Town of St. Albans Selectboard Meeting, Aug. 24

8 a.m., Town Hall, For Public Participating:  Zoom Meeting ID:  873 3144 7861, For meeting password contact Jenn Gray at (802)524-7589 ext. 107 or j.gray@stalbanstown.com

Agenda items of interest:

  • November Election Question

Swanton Village Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Aug. 24

7 p.m, Swanton Village Municipal Complex *Public is welcome but must wear facial covering and physical distance.

Agenda items of interest:

  • Economic Development Coordinator Update.
  • Abenaki Chief Richard “Dick” Menard request to erect Abenaki Totem Pole in theVillage Green.
  • Approve and Set 2020 Village Tax Rate for Swanton Village Tax Bills.

