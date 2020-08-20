Town of St. Albans Selectboard Meeting, Aug. 24
8 a.m., Town Hall, For Public Participating: Zoom Meeting ID: 873 3144 7861, For meeting password contact Jenn Gray at (802)524-7589 ext. 107 or j.gray@stalbanstown.com
Agenda items of interest:
- November Election Question
Swanton Village Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Aug. 24
7 p.m, Swanton Village Municipal Complex *Public is welcome but must wear facial covering and physical distance.
Agenda items of interest:
- Economic Development Coordinator Update.
- Abenaki Chief Richard “Dick” Menard request to erect Abenaki Totem Pole in theVillage Green.
- Approve and Set 2020 Village Tax Rate for Swanton Village Tax Bills.