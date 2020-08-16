St. Albans City Planning Commission 6 p.m.
Instructions for Remote Participation:
- View the meeting materials and the link to participate remotely at www.stalbansvt.com/pc.
- If you cannot connect online, please call into the meeting by dialing (929) 205-6099 and using meeting code 864-624-127#.
- Note: If you want to use the phone connection for the meeting, please be aware there may be a standard long distance charge, depending on your phone’s calling plan.
- Contact us at (802) 524-1500 ext.*259 or c.sawyer@stalbansvt.com if you have any questions.
Agenda items of interest:
- Planning & Development update.
- Update on State housing legislation.
- Update on equity/inclusion training
- Discuss Resolution for Municipal Planning Grant
- Discuss proposals for Land Development Regulations
Fairfax Selectboard 7 p.m.
Join Zoom Meeting @ www. Zoom.us Meeting ID: 840 973 9940 Password: Fairfax
Dial by phone 301 -715- 8592 or 253- 215- 8782 Password: 974880
Members of the public are asked to join the meeting 10 minutes ahead of time to allow for resolution of any technical issues.
Agenda items of interest:
- Northwest Communication Union District
- Election
- Pedestrian improvements