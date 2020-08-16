Fairfax selectboard chair Steve Cormier, 2019

Fairfax selectboard chair Steve Cormier presides over a November meeting of the town’s selectboard.

 MICHAEL FRETT/Staff Writer

St. Albans City Planning Commission 6 p.m. 

Instructions for Remote Participation:

  1. View the meeting materials and the link to participate remotely at www.stalbansvt.com/pc.
  2. If you cannot connect online, please call into the meeting by dialing (929) 205-6099 and using meeting code 864-624-127#.
  3. Note: If you want to use the phone connection for the meeting, please be aware there may be a standard long distance charge, depending on your phone’s calling plan.
  4. Contact us at (802) 524-1500 ext.*259 or c.sawyer@stalbansvt.com if you have any questions.

Agenda items of interest:

  • Planning & Development update.
  • Update on State housing legislation.
  • Update on equity/inclusion training
  • Discuss Resolution for Municipal Planning Grant
  • Discuss proposals for Land Development Regulations

Fairfax Selectboard 7 p.m.

Join Zoom Meeting @ www. Zoom.us Meeting ID: 840 973 9940 Password: Fairfax

Dial by phone 301 -715- 8592 or 253- 215- 8782 Password: 974880

Members of the public are asked to join the meeting 10 minutes ahead of time to allow for resolution of any technical issues. 

Agenda items of interest:

  • Northwest Communication Union District 
  • Election
  • Pedestrian improvements

