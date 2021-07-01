The lieutenant governors got the chance to meet on Wednesday.
During her visit in St. Albans, Vermont Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray got the chance to visit with Bellows Free Academy senior Lindsay Bernard, who is attending Girl’s Nation this summer.
Bernard was one of two Girls State students to be selected to represent Vermont as Senators in Girl’s Nation in Washington DC later this month.
During her experience at Girl’s State, Bernard successfully secured the position of Town Clerk of Masontown and eventually became Lieutenant Governor.
In a video posted to Gray’s Instagram account, you can see her surprise Bernard on Wednesday.
“I was so thrilled to surprise Lindsay Bernard, this year’s @alagmgs “Lt. Governor” while I was up in St. Albans today. The future of Vermont is bright with young women like Lindsay leading the way!” she said in her post
