SWANTON — She may not be able to fly, but Emily Wimble’s performance as Mary Poppins is inspiring enough to lift anyone’s spirits.
“Theater is really about making people happy,” Wimble told the Messenger. “There’s something about looking out into the audience and seeing smiling faces — feeling like you’re bringing something to your community.”
At Thursday afternoon’s dress rehearsal, the Missisquoi Valley Middle and High School cast of this year’s rendition of “Mary Poppins” ran about in bare feet grabbing snacks and water before their rehearsal. Students gathered in a group on the amphitheater-type stage and clapped to get each others’ attention to start the warm-up: “Swing Low Sweet Chariot.”
Their curtain call is this Wednesday.
Wimble’s voice is flawless through the notorious high notes and bouncy timbre, and Wyatt Frageau plays a wonderfully booming George Bates. Kiera Longway is a graceful Winnifred Bates, while Dakota Aldrich and Ricardo Perez are mischievous and adorable as the clever Jane and Michael Banks. Bert, played by Braydon Sibley, is particularly memorable and embodies the character’s playful and dreamy side.
The entire cast took to the stage for rehearsal on Thursday with gusto, dancing across the stage arm-in-arm with chimney sweeps and statues in the park, and exercising their perfectly honed British accents.
“You won’t leave us, will you Mary Poppins?” asked Aldrich.
“I’ll stay until the wind changes,” Wimble replied.
Students bustled each other into their costumes, zipping up the backs of dresses and taping microphones onto each others’ cheeks. Trombone players and percussionists warmed up in the pit, while cast members trickled in and stashed their school bags in the audience seats.
Their first performance is in front of the fifth and sixth grade students from Missisquoi Valley School District elementary school classes, and the students would not be satisfied with anything less than perfection. It is, after all, their first time performing in front of a live audience since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a group, we need some work but we’ll get there,” said eighth-grader Aleigha Paquette, who helps manage the backstage crew. “It feels great to go back to what we’re used to.”
Return to the stage
A woman hustled into the theater at around 3:30 p.m. Her dark hair was piled up onto her head and she wore an oversized corduroy jacket. She immediately jumped into the fray, wheeling sets across the large, amphitheater-style stage, moving pianos and calling out instructions.
She is Myriam Bouti, alumni of MVU class of 2014 and this year’s theater director.
Bouti began her theater career in the ensemble of the “Sound of Music” when she was in seventh grade, and never skipped a season after. The director, Harold Mitchell, had a style that fascinated and inspired Bouti as a young student with his interpretations of “Cinderella” and other productions.
Music and performance came naturally to Bouti, and she went on to study music and education in college. She said that if she ever ended up teaching, she wanted to teach at MVU because of the bright and fond memories she had while a student there.
When the position of theater director became open, Bouti didn’t hesitate to apply.
Naturally, her directorial debut would come with challenges: finding cast members, creating scenery and filling out a proper pit orchestra are all things that every director has to deal with. Bouti additionally had to meet her fellow directors and organizers for the first time and learn to be a colleague next to her former teachers instead of a student.
“They were all here when I was here, so it’s been interesting,” Bouti said. “This drama program started me off in my career and gave me so much, so it felt right to go back and give my time.
“I love this community, I think they’re really lovely, and those kids deserved a great show,” Bouti said.
Coming together again
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Footloose” were each strong contenders for the musical this year, but “Mary Poppins” won out.
“The show is so magical,” Bouti said. “People know the show, they know the songs, and they can get excited about it.”
Wimble, a senior, was cast as the legendary flying nanny in her final production with MVU before she graduates.
“She’s a magical person who makes everyone’s life better,” Wimble said. “Who wouldn’t want to play Mary Poppins?”
Wimble said she remembers growing up with the songs Julie Andrews sings in the original film, and chose the character of Mary Poppins because of the musical numbers. Despite the challenges of playing major roles like Poppins, the theater family never failed to support one another and Wimble said becoming Poppins had been a joy.
“I remembered being a sixth-grader specifically, (the MVU theater) did ‘The Little Mermaid,’” Wimble remembered. “I came to see it with my class. At the end of the show, I watched them all clap for each other and be so excited … it was a community of kids who loved singing and dancing and supporting each other. Been a part of this family ever since I got here.”
Wimble, Paquette and Cayley Renaudette, who plays Mrs. Corey and Ms. Andrews, said they were excited but hesitant when musical season came around this year, remembering the heartbreak from the cancellation of their 2019 musical “Chicago” just one month before the curtain call due to COVID-19.
“It was devastating,” Renaudette remembered. “We didn’t want to put in all that work just to have it canceled again.”
But Renaudette sang “Let’s go fly a kite” for her audition in December and was cast in the spring production, exactly as she'd hoped.
“It feels great to be back in the theater,” Renaudette said. “I love the stage, I love the energy, I love it all.”
