SWANTON – Missisquoi Valley Union High School is partnering with the University of Vermont and the Northern Vermont Area Health Education Center to introduce students to a range of health professions.
The Health Education Resource Opportunities, or HERO, program partners interested high school students with a UVM medical student to learn more about their specific field.
MVSD after-school program director Beth Ann Miller said this allows students to explore a range of fields while getting advice from medical students who have recently gone through the process of college selection and the important decision of what field they want to specify in.
Miller said AHEC reached out to MVSD to offer the program as a pilot along with a few other school districts in Vermont. AHEC is not charging MVSD at all for the program.
AHEC is a national nonprofit organization that aims to train students and healthcare professionals, with a focus on rural and “underserved areas,” according to AHEC’s website.
Interested students can be looking into a future as an EMT, a nurse, a surgeon or other position, and AHEC will work with the student to pair them up with a UVM medical student in that field.
“It’s really about not only understanding what those opportunities are about, but building some of those skills and knowledge around that profession,” Miller said. “The idea is that this can then go on a resume and it can create connections they can pursue, whether that be education or the workforce right away.”
Miller said to get students interested, MVU hosted a meet-and-greet that around 30 students attended. Out of those, less than ten students agreed to pursue the program, but Miller said the program is designed to be small.
The students meet virtually with their medical students mentors once a week, and once a month a representative from AHEC works with the students in-person to discuss different aspects and angles of the healthcare field.
For example, one activity the students did with the AHEC teacher was a scenario in which each student was assigned a different role in a medical emergency.
This roleplay was used to understand the dynamics of the field as a whole, but to also see how involved an EMT would be in the situation as opposed to a surgeon and how they would relate to each other, for example.
The program is accessible for freshman high school students to seniors, but with a focus on older students as they have less time to make decisions regarding college and careers.
“There’s a need in our community for more streamlined workforce opportunities,” Miller said. “And more access to see what opportunities are outside Franklin County, or inside Franklin County.”
Interested students can email AHEC health careers program manager Lanie Bilings at lbillings@nvtahec.org or Jenelle Dumas at jenelledumas@mvsdschools.org.
