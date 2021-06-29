Jason Barney, a social studies teacher at Missisquoi Valley Union High School in Swanton, helped direct a project that received a prestigious federal grant.
The Vermont Archaeological Society was one of 16 recipients of the National Humanities Landmarks of American History and Culture award in the United States.
The project is the first in Vermont to receive this award, which was also co directed by Dr. Angela Labrador, Vermont Archeological Society President and resident of Barre.
The project consists of two digital workshops in July that will teach K-12 educators how to teach with historic sites to meet standards. Participants will be able to virtually experience digging up archeological sites in Vermont as well as visit historical sites in the state digitally.
Educators who fully participate in the workshop will be compensated with $1300 for their time.
