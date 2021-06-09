The League of Women Voters of Vermont has announce that Bella Thayer of Swanton is one of its 2021 Winona Smith Scholarship Award recipients. She received $1,000 to help further her education.
A graduate from Missisquoi Valley Union High School, Bella has been a member of the student council which involves a great deal of community service such as Red Cross blood drives, volunteering at nursing homes and purchasing gifts/support for struggling families during the holidays.
She has maintained highest honors in academics while working as Resident Assistant at the Franklin County Rehab Center, volunteering at the Giordano Manor and the after-school program at Highgate Elementary School while working at a local restaurant. Bella has been accepted to several colleges and will attend Castleton College. She plans to study political science and secondary education to achieve her objective of becoming a high school teacher.
In her essay on voting rights, Bella wrote of voter suppression. “Without equal voting rights, our democracy is nothing. A democracy is supposed to represent all people, and this representation happens through the act of voting…..In order to have a true democracy all voices need to be heard, and in order for all voices to be heard voting needs to be made easier for citizens, not more difficult.”
LWVVT established its Scholarship Awards program in 1998 to honor the memory and legacy of long-time member Winona Smith. Four awards in the amount of $1,000 each are presented to Vermont high school graduates. Selection is based on student civic participation, community service, school activities, financial need, and teacher recommendation. Additionally, applicants must demonstrate civic ideals by writing two essays, one on voting rights and the other on a national or international event.
