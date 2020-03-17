SWANTON — The Missisquoi Valley School District (MBSD) has announced how it will get meals to children during the state-ordered school closure. Meal service will begin on Thursday and continue through April 6.
As with the summer meals program, meals will be free for anyone 18 and under. They do not have to be a student at MVSD to receive a meal.
Boxed breakfasts and lunches will be available at the school and on existing bus routes. On Fridays, meals will be available for Saturday and Sunday.
Meals can be picked up in the following locations:
- Franklin Central School – 7:30-9:30AM (Main Parking Lot)
- Highgate Elementary School: 7:30-9:30AM (Main Parking Lot)
- Swanton Central School: 7:30-9:30AM (Fourth Street Parking Lot)
- Missisquoi Valley Union Middle/High School: 7:30-9:30AM (Main Parking Lot)
The bus delivery will be once a day Monday through Friday. Someone must come out and meet the bus at the bus stop. Maps of bus routes can be found on the MVSD website, https://www.mvsdschools.org under the COVID-19 Resources section. A person must be present to accept the meal.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact, Marnie Carlton at marnie.carlton@mvsdschools.org or Lora McAllisterat lora.mcallister@mvsdschools.org or call (802)868-4967.