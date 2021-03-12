SWANTON — In a post on social media Thursday night, the Missisquoi Valley School District announced that grades 7 through 12 would be switching to fully remote learning due to the presense of COVID-19 in the community.
“Our students and staff have been significantly impacted by the COVID 19 outbreak in our community. This was a very difficult decision, but made with the safety of our students and school community in mind,” the district stated in the post.
The message did not specify details on the mentioned outbreak, nor did it say how long the district would be switching to remote learning. The move comes as a higher number of cases in Franklin County are being monitored by state officials.
— This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
