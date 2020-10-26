SWANTON — The Missisquoi Valley School District has become the first in the state to layout specific skills and strategies for helping students learn those skills in areas such as self-awareness, building relationships, setting goals, and empathy.
The guide to social-emotional learning (SEL) was developed by an interdisciplinary team with teachers, administrators and staff from each of the schools in the district, as well as experts from the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning.
It identifies those skills students need by grade level, alongside strategies for helping students to acquire those skills.
"The overarching aim of SEL programming in schools is to not only develop a student’s emotional intelligence and awareness, but also to improve academic and behavioral outcomes by creating safe, supportive, and engaging learning environments," the district said in a statement,
“These competencies are an important first step to helping our students become healthier and more successful members of the community," said MVSD Superintendent Julie Regimbal. “ I am proud to be a part of a district that has the vision and the commitment to support the social-emotional growth of all our students.”
MVU Director of Student Affairs Steve Messier added, “We have known for quite some time that a quality education is no longer exclusive to math and literacy skills. A meaningful and enriching educational experience that supports life-long learning must include the development of social-emotional skills. SEL is the building block of all learning, and the guide that our district team has created will help further this work in our schools.”
The idea is to have teachers weave the strategies identified in the guide into everyday instruction. To that end, all MVSD school board members, administrators, teachers, and support staff participated in a variety of professional development opportunities related to the guide and created SEL-focused lesson plans during the annual August in-service.
"By not only addressing student needs, but also including the skills and attributes that adults should also be striving for, MVSD looks to further enhance school environments that prompt the social connections and emotional well-being of all members of MVSD schools. As this work takes root in classrooms and schools across the district, a community roll-out focused on the enhancement of home-school partnerships will take place in the weeks and months ahead," MVSD stated
For more information or to view the MVSD Social-Emotional Learning Guide, visithttp://bit.ly/MVSDSEL or email Steve.Messier@mvsdschools.org.
