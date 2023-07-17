FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, Delaware & Hudson Rail Trail and Beebe Spur Rail Trail reopened over the weekend after closing last week due to heavy rain and flooding.
The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail remains fully closed as crews with the Vermont Agency of Transportation assess the damage from last week's weather events.
This is a setback for the LVRT, which was just completed this past winter and at 93-miles is the longest rail trail in New England.
Running across the state from Franklin to Caledonia counties, the trail sustained damage between Cambridge and St. Johnsbury.
Part of the trail was washed away due to flooding in Cambridge, and the Hardwick bridge was destroyed. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will visit the bridge Monday afternoon with Gov. Phil Scott and members of Vermont's congressional delegation during a tour of infrastructure damage.
For updates on trail conditions, visit the Vermont Rail Trail System website at https://railtrails.vermont.gov/ and click on “Trail Updates.”
