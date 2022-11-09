SWANTON — At Missisquoi Valley Union Middle and High School, Christie Martin is passionate about helping students work through the extended impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Martin has been co-principal of MVUMHS since July 1, and she’s excited to tackle some of the school’s biggest challenges, like the return to in-person learning and staffing.
Unanimously selected in March 2022, Martin replaced Jay Hartman as co-principal alongside Dan Palmer. Martin did her student teaching at MVUMHS in 1991, then worked as an English teacher and administrator in the district for 17 years before taking a position as principal of Sheldon Elementary School for seven years.
“School is hard right now, everywhere,” Martin told the Messenger. “I haven’t talked to any teacher or administrators that have said otherwise. We’re still dealing with after-effects from being out of school for so long, and then being in a hybrid situation.”
Challenges
Martin said the transition back to in-person schooling from learning at home during the COVID-19 pandemic is still challenging for some students.
She used lunchtime as an example, saying many students aren’t used to eating in a room with 200 of their peers. During the pandemic, students would either eat at home or with their classmates in much smaller groups, so the change has proven difficult for some.
MVU is also dealing with a staff shortage like other schools nationwide, and although MVU is nearly fully staffed, Martin said any missing positions can have an impact on daily operations.
When a teacher or position is out, administrators must scramble to find a substitute or combine a class, and Martin said that can be jarring for students and stressful for staff.
“I haven’t come across a teacher that I’ve had to ask for help that has said no,” Martin said. “They always say yes, of course I’ll take that group, because they know that if they’re being asked we probably don’t have another option. Everyone is doing a great job and they’re doing more than one job almost every day, and I think that’s hard.”
Almost half of the schools in the United States have reported staff shortages, according to a report from the National Center for Education Statistics. 61% have reported the pandemic as a contributing reason for vacancies, with vacancies directly caused by resignations and retirements.
Advancements in classroom tech
But at MVU, it’s not all doom-and-gloom. Martin is especially hopeful for the future and advancements in classroom technology. She said the use of virtual reality in the classroom is especially interesting as it allows students to explore the world around them without ever having to leave the classroom.
Teachers could utilize the tech to walk students through historic locales like the Colosseum of Rome or across the Great Wall of China without the costs or headache of taking a classroom of children across the world.
“What I would like to do is find more and more ways to give kids the opportunities to see more,” Martin said. “To see what their future could hold, to have a bit of optimism to what the world is going to look like and what their part could be in it. I don’t want to create a factory, I don’t want to produce students that go into a certain job. I do want kids to have lots of options and to know what some of those might look like.”
Martin said she wants students to try something new, to explore different career paths and career options, and most importantly be open to experiencing new things.
A sense of community
Martin wants MVU to come back together as a community post-pandemic, and she thinks a good step is to encourage students to get used to being in school in-person every day. While she said remote or hybrid schooling is beneficial to students who may have different needs or circumstances, in-person school is a step in the right direction.
With students in schools, they can utilize their human resources as well by directly meeting with teachers or guidance counselors and making in-person connections not emulated online.
“I would do what I can to make this be a place kids can come every day, and it matters that they’re here,” Martin said. “That they do something purposeful and productive while they’re here. That’s the way we build community. When kids aren’t here, we want them to know we miss them, and we want them back.”
