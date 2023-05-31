ENOSBURG — Saturday, May 13 was a perfect day to learn how to fish.
Over 60 individuals, including youth and adults came out to the Missisquoi River Fishing Festival in Enosburg Falls to celebrate fishing. The Fishing Festival drew together families to encourage a connection with the river and the wildlife traveling through Franklin County communities.
There were numerous stations, activities and opportunities to learn and try new skills. The public got to learn about fly tying from Trout Unlimited and aquatic invasive species from the Upper Missisquoi and Trout River Wild and Scenic Committee.
Missisquoi River Basin Association taught about macroinvertebrates and Ben Maddox showed underwater videos.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service educated families on fish species and regulations.
Youth got to learn the skills and methods of fishing from experienced fishermen and women before making their way to the river to try it out. While at the river, each angler had a mentor to assist them.
Participants had a wonderful time learning a new hobby and got to learn about the importance of water quality and stream health for fish, wildlife, bugs and to local communities.
Sessions Food and Tour Trailer was on hand to fuel the anglers and families and many went home with door prizes from Hog Island Market to practice what they learned at the event. The youth who attended were excited to get up close with the display tanks of fish and macroinvertebrates on hand and practice casting.
The Missisquoi River Fishing Festival was the first event in the What’s Out Here Series. Throughout spring, summer and fall 2023, numerous groups across eastern Franklin County are collaborating to host events to inspire communities to get outside, explore and learn more about the natural resources around them.
For more information on the What’s Out Here Series, visit: https://www.franklincountynrcd.org/whats-out-here The event was funded by a grant from the Upper Missisquoi and Trout River Wild and Scenic Committee.
The next event in the What’s Out Here Series is scheduled for Saturday, June 10 in Montgomery.
The Montgomery Conservation Commission and the Franklin County NRCD are hosting a public event to connect community members to the Montgomery Town Forest. Guests of all ages are encouraged to come discover and document the forest landscape’s trees, fungi, insects and animals at the Montgomery Bioblitz.
