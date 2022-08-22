BERKSHIRE — John Little is fixing up the old real estate and business building in the heart of Berkshire. When he’s done, the Missisquoi River Basin Association and its volunteers will have heat, water and a permanent place to call home.
“I figure this is a way to keep the organization going, to bring attention to the cause,” said Little, who is president of the organization. “A way to help make sure it keeps moving forward.”
The building at the intersection of Route 105 and Montgomery Road previously belonged to John Cote, a real estate agent in town. The MRBA and other organizations rent small 12- by 16-foot office spaces in the building, but sometimes the office gets chilly.
“We’ve had plenty of days with blankets over our laps and electric heaters under the desks,” Little said. “But we made it through.”
The MRBA is a non-profit group of volunteers who work with partner organizations to keep the Missisquoi Bay, its river and its tributaries healthy and accessible to the public. Little previously served as the chairperson of the organization before it became a nonprofit, and now serves as its president.
This year, Little said the building – which doesn’t have insulation and was built in 1915 – was going to be sold by Cote. As a biology teacher, son of a doctor, a contractor and a beekeeper, Little was reluctant to take on the project, but decided to purchase the building.
“I don’t need that kind of a headache,” Little said, laughing. “But I said we’ll do it anyway … My heart has always been out here [in the woods] and I figure this is a way to give it [the organization] a permanent place to be … and a heated one.”
Old house, new digs
Little has been involved in MRBA one way or another for 16 years. Its office space, however, dwarfs him in age.
A former church, the building is over a century old, has no insulation and needs a new roof. MRBA and the Upper Missisquoi Trout Rivers Wild and Scenic Committee occupy offices in the building, which is on the banks of the Missisquoi River and hold conferences, meetings and take calls there.
The organizations receive volunteers from Americorps, but before now had trouble housing them. Volunteers had to search out apartments to rent during their time with the organizations, which is not always easy in Vermont.
Little said they would normally seek out apartments in surrounding towns, like Swanton, but rent prices are going up. When the renovations are complete, these volunteers will be able to live in the building.
When MRBA employees came to work, often they came with space heaters, blankets and slippers to keep themselves warm. Vermont weather gets very chilly in the winter, especially in northern Vermont, and the building has few protections against the cold.
Little said he plans to change that.
“Now, we’ll be able to have our volunteers here with us and have a conference space, have work space and be able to keep moving forward,” Little said.
Moving forward, the MRBA will own the building, and will continue keeping an apartment out back for their Americorps volunteer.
Passion for the environment
The river, the mountains, and the ocean never left Little’s blood. A passionate outdoorsman from a young age, Little was a wilderness guide in northern Maine during his college years and led tours to explore the Moose River and the East and West Branches of the Penobscot River. His father was a doctor, and Little majored in biology before coming to Richford as a science teacher, where he spent many years.
Twenty-six years ago, the MRBA was founded and soon after, Little became involved. Now, Little’s former students – local carpenters, electricians and builders — are coming to task to help their friend and mentor.
“They’re incredible,” Little said. “I want to bring this place back to be a part of the community – and this is a place to start … Let’s get the roof off.”
