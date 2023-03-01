Northern Vermont’s beloved Missisquoi River Band will perform at the Westford Music Series on Sunday, March 12 from 4-5 pm at the Westford Common Hall (aka white church). The concert is by donation.
The band, which produced an original CD, “Plenty of Heartaches”, plays a variety of original bluegrass-inspired music with country, folk, rock and blues influences. Sheldon's Patrick Murphy and Jim and Cindy Weed of Enosburg form the songwriting and vocal backbone of the band.
Their unique three-part harmony arrangements are masterfully accompanied by Jim Weed and Murphy on guitar and Cindy Weed on acoustic bass fiddle. They will be joined by string wizard, Will Patton, of Bakersfield on a variety of instruments including mandolin, National tenor steel guitar, and dobro.
The Westford Music Series has been serving the community of Westford and surrounding areas for the past 12 years. The organization supports the performers with free will donations and, also, in order to pay the Common Hall for overhead expenses, the event will include a pie raffle for $2 a ticket and the winner will be announced halfway through the performance. This month’s pie will be chocolate peanut butter cream pie.
For information call Mike at 802-363-093.
