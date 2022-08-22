The community boat launch at the Brownway Preserve River Access received a makeover this summer from the Northern Forest Canoe Trail’s (NFCT) professional stewardship crew and a team of local volunteers.
The project, a partnership with the Town of Enosburg Conservation Commission, addressed a steep, slippery bank that presented a safety risk for users. The site now has a set of stone steps and a boat slide.
“This work essentially formalized a popular access to the Missisquoi River,” said Noah Pollock, NFCT’s stewardship director, “Prior to this work, paddlers had to scramble down a steep bank, which led to the degradation of riparian vegetation, causing erosion. Our crew and volunteers installed ten stone steps along with a timber boat slide to facilitate access here.”
“Additionally, to benefit residents of a nearby long term care center, we also constructed and installed a wooden bench at the site,” Pollock added.
The Enosburg Conservation Commission secured matching support for the project and will assist with ongoing site monitoring.
This work was part of a larger, regional project focused on community engagement, public access improvement and water quality, focused on the Saranac River, Lake Champlain and the Missisquoi River. Funding from the Lake Champlain Basin Program allowed the NFCT to train its stewardship interns and recruit volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.