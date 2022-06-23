Paddling and cycling enthusiasts will converge in Richford, Vt., on Saturday, July 16, to participate in the Missisquoi Paddle-Pedal event, hosted by the Northern Forest Canoe Trail (NFCT) in partnership with the Upper Missisquoi and Trout River Wild & Scenic Committee and the town of Richford.
The Paddle-Pedal is a family-friendly activity that combines a 6.5 mile paddle down a Wild and Scenic section of the Missisquoi River and 5 miles of cycling on the adjacent Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail. Advance registration is requested.
The Paddle-Pedal course loops between Richford and East Berkshire, where the Missisquoi River passes through a scenic pastoral valley, and the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail offers cyclists a low-grade, traffic-free cycling experience with sweeping mountain vistas. Information on bike and boat rentals can be found on the event page.
Participant check-in will run from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. in Richford’s Davis Park, followed by the event and an awards ceremony. Lunch is available by pre-purchase during registration. The family-oriented celebration of the Missisquoi River coincides with the Richford River Fest, which includes activities for kids and music.
The NFCT is grateful to lead sponsors the Upper Missisquoi and Trout Rivers Wild and Scenic Committee, the Northern Tier Center for Health, Jay Cloud Cyclery and the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail.
For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/paddlepedal2022 — NFCT members get a 15 percent discount.
