RICHFORD — The Missisquoi Paddle Pedal is canceled for this Saturday, July 15.
After long deliberation, the Northern Forest Canoe Trail and Upper Missisquoi and Trout River Wild & Scenic Committee decided to cancel this year's Paddle Pedal due to the impacts of flooding.
"We apologize greatly and will be returning next year!" the groups wrote in a Facebook post.
In addition to high river levels, the Missisquoi Rail Trail and all other state rail trails are closed. The Paddle Pedal utilizes both the river and the trail in the event that’s become one of Franklin County’s best summer traditions.
"We encourage you to spend the free Saturday now volunteering around the state of Vermont. Although we were mostly lucky around the Missisquoi River, the central and southern parts of the state are set to spend weeks recovering," the groups stated.
To learn about state opportunities, and to sign up as a volunteer, visit vermont.gov/volunteers.
