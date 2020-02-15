SWANTON – Richard Menard has lived in this area most of his life – in his words a “Swanton boy, born and raised.”
He remembers going to school in Swanton, serving in the National Guard out of the Swanton armory and opening a laundromat in town. He was among the first firefighters responding to the Merchant’s Row fire decades ago.
He is also, as of last year, the newly elected chief of the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi.
Menard met with the Messenger earlier this week to share his hopes for better connecting the Abenaki with the wider community during his next two years as chief, with the hopes that it brings wider recognition to the people who, for centuries, called the Swanton area home.
“We have a lot of members here,” Menard said. “I think it’s time that the town recognizes we’re here, and that’s why I want to build that relationship.”
According to Menard, there were about 3,000 members of the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi, many living within the tribe’s traditional homeland in the areas around Highgate and Swanton.
With that in mind, Menard told the Messenger he hoped to bring annual celebrations of Native American heritage to Swanton Village and dreamed of possibly raising an Abenaki totem pole in Swanton’s Village Green, echoing actions already taken at Swanton’s schools.
Those celebrations, Menard said, would be open to the public, which he hoped would help with recognizing the Abenaki and help the Abenaki – and other participating groups – share their culture with the Swanton community as a whole.
“That’s my way of trying to get back to the people,” Menard said. “That’s getting the local people to see what we’re doing up here.”
According to Menard, village officials he had spoken with appeared receptive to the idea.
“I think we need as much exposure as we can get,” Menard said. “They don’t know what’s going on out here, and we do a lot of things.”
There were the services provided by the Abenaki, some available specifically to the tribe and others for the community at large. The centerpiece of that, the Abenaki food shelf, was one area in particular Menard looked to highlight.
The Abenaki’s local food shelf, based out of its headquarters, is open five days a week and serves as many as 300 families a month from both within and outside the Abenaki community.
Regional planners looking at food security issues within Franklin County, where as many as a tenth of the population has been estimated to lack consistent access to nutritious food, have highlighted the Abenaki food shelf in the past as a cornerstone of sorts within the county’s network of food shelves.
Still, according to Menard, it appeared people were not aware that the food shelf existed.
He recalled hearing at a recent meeting in Swanton that people were worried the limited hours for church-based food services provided a barrier for those needing to access foods, and said he remembered having to remind everyone there was a food shelf right on Route 7 open several hours a day, five days a week.
“And here we don’t turn anybody away,” Menard recalled for the Messenger. “It’s not just for the Abenaki. For anybody who comes through that door and wants food, we’ll give it to them. I’m sure there’s some people who abuse the system but a lot of people don’t.”
Another quick change – one Menard is hoping to pick off the ground within the next few months – is the establishment of a storefront within the tribal council’s Swanton headquarters, where artisans within the Abenaki community could sell their work while raising money for the tribe’s operations.
“We need to try to raise some money for our daily functions,” Menard said. “We have our food shelf here we run five days a week, and that food shelf runs on nothing but donations.”
Already, according to Menard, the headquarters sees tourists stopping through during the summer months looking for Native American-made crafts.
This way, Menard said, artisans within the community could capture that market while the tribal government gleans some extra funding for better supporting its different services, keeping its building running and strengthening its food shelf.
“The tribal council thought it was a good idea,” Menard said. “It’s just a matter of getting it done.”
Menard himself is actually one of those artisans whose work could end up in such a store.
Now retired after decades as a supervisor in a pharmaceutical company and after opening – and later selling – the laundromat in Swanton, Menard spends a lot of his time as a woodcarver.
“I love to carve,” Menard said. “I love to carve things.”
Readers of the Messenger might recognize Menard as the woodcarver behind the totem pole recently dedicated in Swanton Schools’ outdoor classroom.
The totem pole, dedicated in October, was one more than a dozen Menard has carved. Others now stand on Shelburne Farms and the University of Vermont. More locally, it is Menard’s poles now standing at the Missisquoi Valley Union High School and inside the Abenaki headquarters in Swanton.
Menard also carves walking sticks and has carved Nativity scenes in the past.
Menard said he hoped wider recognition for the Abenaki would help build on already improving conditions within the community, who Menard said are now facing less animosity than they had in the past.
He cited the Abenaki flags now flying over all of the newly merged Missisquoi Valley School District’s schools and recent legislation in Montpelier that could allow Vermont’s four formally recognized bands of Abenaki, including the Missisquoi, to hunt and fish without a license.
“Things are changing,” Menard said. “It’s a lot better now than it was a number of years ago.”
Menard said he remembered some of the animosity he faced and others in the community had as a result of their Native American heritage.
He remembered an aunt who was quiet about their heritage, and he recalled a time where members of the tribe were poor in part due to local employers passing over employees with Native American heritage.
Today, however, things were different, according to Menard, and he hoped to spend his next two years as chief continuing to move things in a positive direction.
“I’ve experienced it in the past, and I don’t experience it now, as far as the animosity,” Menard said. “Things are starting to move in the right direction – I want to keep improving on that. That’s what I want to do.”