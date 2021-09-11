BURLINGTON — 100 years to the day after Margaret Gorman became the very first woman crowned Miss America, The Miss Vermont Scholarship Organization (MVSO) is inviting young women from across The Green Mountain State to take part in the 100th anniversary year as candidates in our next Miss Vermont Scholarship Competition.
Miss Vermont and Miss Vermont’s Outstanding Teen 2022 will receive scholarship packages, represent the state at the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competitions and spend the year making community appearances throughout Vermont.
Miss Vermont 2015 Alayna Westcom earned over $20,000 in scholarships during her time competing. “The scholarships I received as Miss Vermont helped pay my undergraduate school costs, allowing me to continue my education,” said Westcom who is now attending medical school at the Larner College of Medicine at UVM. “More profound for me, are the skills I learned that allowed me to be confident speaking with patients and colleagues. I will forever be thankful for the financial support and the opportunities I received as Miss Vermont.”
To be eligible to compete for the title of Miss Vermont, you must be between the ages of 18 and 26 and:
* be a US citizen who has resided in Vermont OR
* be enrolled and attending school in Vermont OR
* work full-time in Vermont for 6 months prior to the competition.
Teen candidates must be between the ages of 13 and 18.
“One of the exciting opportunities about signing up to compete in the program is the opportunity to get started right away as a local representative,” said Darcie Fisher, MVSO Executive Director. “Teens and Miss candidates are able to make appearances and wear the sash of the area they are representing in the months leading up to the 2022 competition.”
Miss Vermont 2021 Danielle Morse was Miss Addison County 2021 prior to being named the current Miss Vermont. “The time I spent as Miss Addison County was very special to me,” said Morse. “I never knew if I would be Miss Vermont, but I knew that I had this platform and opportunity as a local titleholder to make a change. While I may not have needed the sash to do these things, being Miss Addison County encouraged me to go after my dream of being Miss Vermont.”
Miss America began in 1921 as a bathing beauty contest founded by businessmen in Atlantic City, New Jersey as a way to extend the summer tourism season beyond Labor Day. In the past 100 years it has grown to the largest scholarship provider for women in the entire world. Miss Vermont will celebrate the crowning of the 77th Miss Vermont next spring.
