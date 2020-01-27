GEORGIA — A Milton woman has been charged with a second driving under the influence offense after being found unresponsive in her car.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports that Linda Henry, 49, was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle at the Dollar General store in Georgia. The vehicle was running and in drive, but Henry wasn't responding to efforts to speak with her.
Entry into the vehicle was made through a taped up back window.
Henry was taken into custody, processed and released to a detox facility.
She was cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Feb. 20 to answer the charges of DUI #2 and driving while license suspended.