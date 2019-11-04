ST. ALBANS — Todd Hoyte, a 49-year-old Milton resident, pleaded guilty to nine counts and no contest to one more in a four-page plea agreement the Franklin County Criminal Court accepted Friday morning.
Hoyte pleaded guilty to DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal threatening, unlawful mischief, violating an abuse prevention order, theft of services and three counts of violating court-ordered conditions of release.
He pleaded no contest, accepting legal consequences without accepting legal guilt, for one count of simple assault on a police officer.
The plea agreement carries a sentence of 90 days to three years.
The agreement dismisses multiple charges.
The plea agreement’s counts come from multiple criminal cases, all filed this year.
One case involved the St. Albans Police Dept. arresting Hoyte after he attempted to start a fight on Kingman Street.
The SAPD’s Cpl. Mark Schwartz wrote in a court affidavit that he was patrolling Kingman Street on foot this past June 8 around 1:16 a.m. when Hoyte, who was sitting on a sidewalk across the street from J.W. Ryan’s Pub, “became confrontational” toward Schwartz.
Schwartz, wrote Hoyte, “was clearly intoxicated but walked off prior to things escalating. I did not think too much about the encounter but soon saw Hoyte again.”
Twenty minutes later Schwartz saw Hoyte trying to start a fight with people on the Kingman Street sidewalk. Those people walked away.
Hoyte then tried to fight a group of guys standing outside Shooters Saloon, according to Schwartz’s affidavit, at which point, Schwartz wrote, he stepped in.
“I tried to get him to call a taxi but he wanted to argue and chastise me,” Schwartz wrote.
Schwartz wrote he took Hoyte into custody for “disorderly conduct and intoxication ... based on his slurred words and diminished capacity.”
Schwartz wrote that Hoyte resisted arrest and that SAPD officers cuffed him on the ground. He also wrote that Hoyte spit in his face once the police put Hoyte in a cruiser.
While in the cruiser, Schwartz discovered Hoyte had court orders from two pending criminal cases prohibiting him from buying, having or drinking alcoholic beverages.
Hoyte used racial and homophobic slurs toward Schwartz according to Schwartz’s affidavit. But Schwartz also wrote that Hoyte then “stated on multiple occasions that he was a Drug Enforcement Administration agent out of the Boston field office.
“Hoyte claimed to be a law enforcement officer multiple times during my encounter with him. Later on, I found this not to be true.”
Nearly two months later, prosecutors charged Hoyte with again violating court-ordered release conditions, specifically a curfew Hoyte violated by traveling to Boston, Mass. and Florida based on social media posts.
At the same time, prosecutors charged Hoyte with criminal threatening for threatening to kill Franklin County Deputy State’s Attorney John Lavoie.
Milton Police Cpl. Jareco Coulombe wrote that Hoyte said “shooting district attorneys in the face, execution-style” was going to be his “new hobby.”
Coloumbe wrote that Hoyte said he would “split [Lavoie’s] wig open.”
Coloumbe also wrote that Hoyte said he was curious if there had been any “cop shootings” in Vermont, although Coloumbe also wrote that Hoyte said “he didn’t think we deserve it as we are ‘wicked good dudes,’” save for one Milton police officer.
That case too led to charges that Coloumbe violated a court order prohibiting him from having, buying or drinking alcohol after police executed a search warrant in Hoyte’s residence and found a bottle of rum. Coloumbe said police, including a K-9 officer, didn’t find a firearm.
The earliest case corresponding to the police agreement was a DUI case from January, in which Hoyte reportedly hit another vehicle while driving around 6:30 p.m. with his own vehicle’s headlights turned off.
Two months later, Vermont State Trooper Nathaniel Quealy wrote that Hoyte threatened to travel to Massachusetts, purchase an AR-15 rifle and “see [Quealy] on Monday” after he arrested Hoyte for a separate incident.
Quealy wrote that Hoyte also removed Quealy’s Drug Recognition Expert study flashcards from Quealy’s DRE bag while in the trooper’s cruiser and stomped on them, “making them completely unusable.”
Hoyte is currently incarcerated at the Northwest State Correctional Facility.
The plea agreement states that if the Vermont Dept. of Corrections requires Hoyte to complete programming while incarcerated, which the DOC determines ahead of sentencing, Hoyte may withdraw his pleas.