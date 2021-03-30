ST. ALBANS CITY — A Milton man allegedly arrested with nearly 4 grams of heroin is out on conditions after being arraigned Tuesday.
Gerald Jarvis III, 41, pleaded not guilty to a charge of heroin trafficking in Franklin County Superior Court. The charge carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, up to $1,000,000 in fines or both, according to charging documents.
Judge Howard VanBenthuysen ordered Jarvis released on conditions, including that Jarvis let the court and his attorney know within 48 hours if he changes address, not to use or possess drugs without a prescription, and that he not have contact with co-defendants in the case.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Zachary Albarelli on Feb. 23 stopped Joshua Gover on Interstate 89 in Georgia after verifying that Gover had a civilly suspended driver’s license, according to an affidavit filed by the deputy. The affidavit notes that Gover was driving a Toyota Camry, although his registration belonged on a Chevrolet Cobalt.
Gover was driving along with front passenger Jarvis and rear passenger Scott Campbell, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, Albarelli “noticed Jarvis kept moving his hand near his left front pants pocket,” and when he returned to the cruiser, he reported seeing a number of nervous behaviors from Jarvis that he said were “indicators of criminal activity.”
Albarelli got consent from Gover to search the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Gover told Albarelli that Jarvis and Campbell asked for a ride to St. Albans after visiting the food shelf, and said he purchased the Toyota earlier that day.
In the affidavit, Albarelli casts doubt on those claims, stating there were no boxes or bags containing food items and that the car had a “lived in look.”
When Jarvis exited the car, prior to searching the vehicle, Albarelli stated he wanted to search him for weapons. Albarelli stated in the affidavit that he found in Jarvis’ left pocket three paper packages of what resembled heroin packaging, at which point Jarvis was detained.
In all, police seized 3.857 grams of heroin, along with 190 glassine envelopes.
