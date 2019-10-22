ST. ALBANS TOWN – A Milton man was charged with possession and retail theft Saturday after police responded to reports of shoplifting at the Walmart in St. Albans, according to a St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) statement issued Monday.
Per an SAPD statement, police received a call late Saturday afternoon about a man reportedly shoplifting at the St. Albans Walmart.
Upon responding, the police identified the alleged shoplifter as Richard LeBlanc, 35, a Milton man with a known record of previous arrests and an active notice of trespass issued against him due to a history of shoplifting at the St. Albans Walmart.
After authorities attempted to apprehend him, LeBlanc reportedly fled the store, according to police, and was found soon after by responding officers.
LeBlanc was reportedly found to be in possession of stolen merchandise as well as several bags of cocaine and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest, according to the SAPD.
LeBlanc was released on citation and charged with cocaine possession, retail theft and unlawful trespassing.
He’s cited to appear in court Oct. 28.