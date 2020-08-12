GEORGIA — A Milton man is facing charges following a single car accident here on Tuesday.
According to Vermont State Police, Timothy J. Gingras, 54, crashed his car on Sand Hill Road at approximately 4:51 p.m. The officer responding to the crash took Gingras into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Sept. 29 to answer a charge of DUI #2.
VSP's statement about the incident did not include any mention of the evidence which led officers to charge Gingras.