ST. ALBANS — David Fitzgerald worked pizza duty last Saturday night, and as he lined up orders in the kitchen, all he could hear was laughter coming from The Taphouse.
“And I’m like, this is so worth it,” Fitzgerald said. “If I’m hearing laughter, people are connected and life is being set aside, that warms me up.”
After months of renovation, Mill River Brewing BBQ & Smokehouse’s expansion, The Taphouse, is now ready for customers.
St. Albans’ newest establishment opened up last month.
As the business owner, Fitzgerald said the goal was to create a place where people could hang out, feel welcomed and connect with others over food and drink. Consequently, the new business sits in the space between a standard sit-down restaurant and a community bar, where people can grab a drink or slice of pizza without necessarily feeling obligated to buy a full meal or more drinks.
“That’s what we really want, is to provide that opportunity for people to gather without compromising what they want to try to do,“ Fitzgerald said.
In practice, the new taphouse features three different areas that serve slightly different purposes. The main room is where the bar is located – offset by the brick pizza oven placed in the corner – and people can use the nearby counter to place an order via counter service.
Lindsay Gardner manages the new business, and she said counter service is something new for Mill River’s customers. But it’s also more flexible. Counter service eliminates the need for wait staff, and it can help reduce the distractions that can come with a server checking in throughout an evening.
The second room of the three is the lounge, where large leather seats and live-edge tables invite people to take a seat and stay awhile.
Fitzgerald said the room will be updated over the next few months to refinish one wall with brick and to create additional cubbies and places for people to sit, but the room’s purpose – to make people comfortable – will largely remain the same
Gardner has already seen groups settle in for a round of drinks and play some board games stored in the room. Fitzgerald expects the lounge will be a hit with families.
The third and final space is a literal game room, which has been equipped with a few dart boards and a pool table. Fitzgerald would eventually like to launch a dart league once the room is finished.
Both the game room and lounge will then be available to rent.
“When people come in here, they’re like: ‘This is a completely different space. They’re like it’s so bright, so welcoming. The brick is great. It’s like walking into a new place,’” Gardner said.
Renovations
With the Taphouse now open, Fitzgerald and the Mill River crew can cross off another one of the business’ goals as it continues to expand and explore new ways of working with the community.
They’d like to eventually create some raised gardens outside where the restaurant can harvest local ingredients for its food, Fitzgerald said. When the warmer weather returns, the business also expects to open an outside space, such as a beer garden, where people can sit and enjoy the spring and summer.
They’re also working with the Town of St. Albans to hold the 2nd annual Mill River Brewing Winter Classic, a community hockey tournament, in January and the summertime’s Mill River Brewfest.
Fitzgerald said the efforts are all part of Mill River working to forge a stronger connection with the local economy. During the renovation of the Taphouse, Mill River brought in the artwork of Jon Young to feature in the lounge room, and the business hired John Montagne to use his chainsaw skills to carve the tap heads for its 16 available beers.
“We’ve got a few out there that are designed to meet the palettes of everybody we think lives in Franklin County,” Fitzgerald said.
He also highlighted some of the bricks used in the construction. When Mill River’s renovation crew “fixed all the yucky” in the space and started building the pizza oven, they made sure to use old brick made here in Vermont.
Eventually, Mill River would like to expand their community connections to include beer. Fitzgerald teased a future partnership with 14th Star Brewing Co. to use the strengths of both St. Albans breweries in order to create a quarterly beer series. More information on the venture is expected to be announced soon.
“Together, we’re stronger,” Fitzgerald said. “If we support each other that way, we’ll all be better off.”
The Taphouse at Mill River, located at 366 Lake Road, is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Its hours are 4 to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
