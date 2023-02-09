Mill River Brewing BBQ and Smokehouse (MRB) is holding its 4th Annual Clean Water Ice Fishing Derby to benefit the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain (FNLC).
On Saturday, Feb. 18, MRB — based in St. Albans — will hold a one-day, family-oriented, yellow perch fishing derby on Missisquoi Bay, near The Tyler Place in Highgate Springs. As with the first three events, this catch-and-release-style derby is part of an ongoing Clean Water Campaign and partnership between MRB and the FNLC. The derby will be educational and geared toward getting young people enthusiastic about fishing and the sport’s reliance on clean water. All net proceeds will benefit the FNLC. The media is invited.
This year, all anglers have the opportunity to win a Strikemaster Lithium 40 volt, 10-inch auger valued at $620.Raffle tickets are $5 each and will be sold at the event and Martin’s General Store in Highgate springs, near the event site. Raffle tickets are also available at MRB, located at 10 Beauregard Dr., St. Albans, just off Lake Road. The drawing will occur at the end of the derby. Ticket-buyers don’t have to be present to win.
On-site registration is from 7-8 a.m. at 624 Shipyard Rd., Highgate Springs. Fishing is from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Registration is $25/individual — free for children age 10 and under. Online registration is available at the “Order Online” section of the MRB Web site (millriverbrewing.com) during business hours only: Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 12-7 p.m.
Online registrants can pick up their tickets at the derby site on the morning of the event. Tickets are also available for purchase in advance at MRB, Martin’s Store and The Bay Store on St. Albans Bay. Weigh masters Julie and Shawn White, of Swanton, will return to the derby for their fourth consecutive year.
Registration includes eligibility for prizes — which include trophies, cash and other surprises — as well as a grab-n-go meal catered by MRB. Additionally, MRB beer will be on sale at Martin’s Store throughout the day.
MRB launched its Clean Water Campaign with the FNLC in summer 2019.The full-service restaurant and brewery is about a mile from St. Albans Bay.
(0) comments
