Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult, especially during the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy snow will fall between midnight tonight and 9 AM on Tuesday. Snowfall rates will be in the 1 to 2 inch per hour range during this time period along with visibilities under 1 mile. Snow will continue into Tuesday afternoon, but will generally be light. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&