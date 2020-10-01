NEW YORK, N.Y. — A St. Albans City brewery was just one of two from Vermont to win awards at a major 2020 international beer competition.
Mill River Brewing received a gold medal for its Fulling Mill IPA, a silver medal for its Crawl if Off, and an individual award as it was named the Vermont Brewery of the Year at the 9th Annual New York International Beer Competition (NYIBC).
Both Fulling Mill IPA and Crawl if Off were registered in the American-Style Cream Ale or Lager $11-$15 category.
“The beers submitted in 2020 were exceptionally good, and the judges were excited to be able to sample such a wide range of well-executed traditional styles of beer, as well as some more inventive brews from all over the U.S.A.,” said Adam Levy, founder of the International Beer Competition Series (IBCS). “Many of our judges discovered new products that they will be incorporating into their inventories in the coming year.”
The NYBIC is part of a competition series that judges beer, wine, cider and spirits. In addition to its New York event, the IBCS holds competitions in Berlin, Melbourne, and Hong Kong each year. In 2020, there were over 600 submissions in the NYBIC from brewers of 14 countries.
While Mill River won the 2019 Vermont IPA Brewery of the Year, the overall Vermont Brewery of the Year went to Magic Hat, the only other brewery from the state to garner accolades this year.