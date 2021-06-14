Mill River BBQ and Smokehouse has partnered with Outdoor Gear Exchange, The Rozalia Project and Groennfell Meadery and is working with Northwest Regional Planning Commission to host an outdoor clean up.
The event is set for Saturday, June 27 and runs from 7-10 a.m. and plans to focus on waterways to prevent pollution from getting into the lake.
Snacks and refreshments will be served to volunteers after the clean up, and there will be an opportunity to sort and collect data on the trash volunteers have collected.
Participants can RSVP on Facebook.
