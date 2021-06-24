Mill River BBQ and Smokehouse has partnered with Outdoor Gear Exchange, The Rozalia Project and Groennfell Meadery and is working with Northwest Regional Planning Commission to host an outdoor clean up.
The event is set for Saturday, June 27 and runs from 7-10 a.m. and plans to focus on waterways to prevent pollution from getting into the lake.
Participants can join the clean up at the following locations. The Stevens Brook at the Welden Villa Apartments, the park along Upper Welden Street in the Barlow Street at the Community Center lot (39 Barlow Street, St. Albans City), Stevens Brook between Lower Gilman St and Lemnah Dr, the park at CDL (3 Lemnah Dr, St. Albans City) and the Lake St bridge (West of St. Albans Bay Park).
Parking is available east of the bridge along Lake Street and at Mill River Falls Park at the falls (1900 Mill River Road, Georgia).
Volunteers who arrive after 7 a.m. are welcome, they can just show up at one of the four cleanup sites. They may be directed somewhere else depending on which clean up site needs volunteers.
Dressing in breathable clothing and waterproof shoes is encouraged.
Snacks and refreshments will be served to volunteers after the clean up, and there will be an opportunity to sort and collect data on the trash volunteers have collected.
Participants can RSVP on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.