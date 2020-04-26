SHELDON – A milk truck rolled over near the intersection of Woods Hill Road and Route 105 in Sheldon Saturday, leading to Route 105’s temporary closure near the site of the accident as the vehicle was removed.
According to the Vermont State Police (VSP), the operator, who was reportedly uninjured as a result of the accident, had taken the sharp turn near Woods Hill Road and Route 105’s intersection “at a speed imprudent for the layout of the roadway,” leading it to roll over.
The vehicle’s passenger side and milk tank were damaged as a result of the accident. Police also reported milk spilling from the vehicle’s full milk tank.
According to the state police, the Sheldon Fire Dept. and AmCare Ambulance Services responded to the accident alongside Vermont state troopers shortly before noon Saturday, with police declaring the road closed at about 11:30 a.m.
Police declared Route 105 reopened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, with VSP reporting no harm having come to the vehicle’s operator.