BURLINGTON, Vt. – Advocates for Vermont’s migrant community and the U.S.’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have settled a suit charging the federal agency with targeting migrant activists.
According to a news release from Migrant Justice, ICE has agreed in a settlement not to deport immigrant activists suing the agency over what they called retaliatory arrests and to not target activists “for exercising First Amendment rights.”
“With this settlement, we have shown that we won’t back down in the face of ICE’s abuses,” Victor Diaz, a Migrant Justice organizer and plaintiff, said in a statement. “They have tried to silence us by terrorizing our community and targeting our leaders, but we are here today to say that we will not be silenced.”
Migrant Justice, based in Burlington, is an advocacy group supporting certain human rights causes related to Vermont’s migrant farmworker community. The organization has had a hand in the state’s adoption of a Driver’s Privilege Card program and the push for the Milk with Dignity program.
Migrant Justice initially filed a suit against ICE and the overarching U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) in 2018, charging the federal agency with conducting an “unlawful, multi-year operation” dating back to 2014 to surveil, harass and ultimately detain Migrant Justice organizers and members.
Among the charges levied against immigration authorities included allegations that ICE had used a civilian informant to infiltrate Migrant Justice meetings for surveillance purposes.
Immigration officials historically disputed most of the charges brought by Migrant Justice in the suit.
According to Migrant Justice, more than 20 of the Burlington-based advocacy group’s membership had been detained by ICE as of that November, when Migrant Justice filed suit. Among those detained were higher-profile organizers connected to Migrant Justice.
Three organizers detained by ICE – Enrique Balcazar, Diaz, and Zully Palacios – were named as plaintiffs within Migrant Justice’s suit.
“With this agreement, ICE is admitting defeat, allowing myself and others to remain in the country and accepting that they cannot target people for speaking out and organizing,” Balcazar said in a Migrant Justice statement.
“We want this to become a precedent so that other groups and community leaders can organize without fear of retaliation,” Balcazar continued. “Because fear is not an option for our communities.”
According to the text from Migrant Justice’s settlement agreement with ICE, the federal government agreed to defer immigration-enforcement related activities against those involved in the suit for five years, effectively stopping deportation processes for those involved.
Deferred immigration proceedings can be reinitiated if any individual plaintiff listed in the suit is convicted of a felony, of driving under the influence or of any other crimes causing or threatening to cause harm to another individual.
ICE is also required under the agreement to circulate a memorandum among its Vermont staff committing the agency to not profiling or targeting anyone for exercising rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.
Vermont’s Dept. of Motor Vehicles (DMV) was also listed as a defendant in Migrant Justice’s initial suit, due to employees within the department reportedly sharing immigrants’ information with federal immigration officials.
The state’s DMV ultimately settled with Migrant Justice earlier this year, agreeing to regulations restricting communications and information sharing between the DMV and immigration authorities, and placing limits on what documents from applicants the DMV is allowed to retain copies of.
The advocacy organization’s settlement with DHS also stipulates that the federal agency pay $100,000 in damages to the three immigrant activists mentioned in the suit and Migrant Justice.
In their suit, Migrant Justice was represented by Vermont’s branch of the American Civil Liberties Union, the Center for Constitutional Rights, the National Center for Law and Economic Justice, the National Immigration Law Center, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.
According to Migrant Justice, there are approximately 1,500 migrant farmworkers working within Vermont’s agricultural industry, including many on farms within Franklin County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.