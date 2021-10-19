GEORGIA — The Georgia selectboard appointed a new member to fill an empty seat until Town Meeting Day in March.
At the board’s last meeting on Oct. 11, Michelle Phelps, a relatively new Georgia resident, was appointed to fill the spot left by former member Tara Wright.
Phelps moved to Georgia in May 2021 after living and working in a number of different places across the U.S. She grew up in New Jersey before making her way to Arizona and then eventually to Vermont.
Feeling too new to the area, she contemplated sending in her letter of interest for a selectboard seat for a long time, but eventually applied because she wanted to do her part for her new community.
“I've always wanted to be part of a community and have a voice for others who weren't willing to speak up, so I decided to take the plunge,” she said. “I didn't think I would get appointed, not having any experience but lo and behold, I did.”
Phelps currently works as the human resources manager for ADA Traffic Control in Colchester.
Previously, she worked in Human Resources departments in New York and Arizona and then as a payroll/benefits administrator in New York.
Phelps said she thinks her newness to the Georgia community gives her a unique view of the town’s needs as well as a fresh perspective.
Her experience of living and working in cities could contribute to the development of the town too, she said. Her “city mindset” might help the town maintain the happiness of current residents while also attracting people from new walks of life.
Phelps has also traveled extensively and is multilingual.
Both of her parents are both from Portugal, and growing up, the primary language in her house was Portuguese.
Phelps is also fluent in Spanish and proficient in Italian. She said growing up in New Jersey, Spanish was a primary language for a lot of people around her but also for a lot of her family who are Mexican or Peruvian.
Italian though, Phelps learned for fun and now, living so close to the Canadian border, she plans to tackle French.
At the Oct. 11 selectboard meeting, Phelps was nominated by board member Sara Nadeu and was seconded by board member Carolyn Branagan. Phelps was unanimously voted in by all selectboard members in attendance and sworn into her new position this past Thursday, Oct. 14.
Phelps will serve on the selectboard until her seat comes up for a vote on Town Meeting Day, when she plans on adding her name to the ballot.
