SWANTON – While its namesake might come courtesy of a longtime hometown several miles south, the owners of Maple City Candy say the confectionary is right at home in its Swanton abode.
“People might say it’s not the Maple City, but we joke we brought the Maple City to Swanton,” Maple City Candy’s Mary Metayer said with a laugh.
The store is currently in “holiday mode,” dressed up with garland and pines in the store’s entryway with seasonal confections inside.
Spread out neatly along the store’s shelves and across counters were glass bottles filled with maple syrup, costumed as snowmen in knit starves and stocking caps. Maple-flavored candy was laid out on counters, taking the shapes of Santa Clause and snowflakes in honor of the season.
There were even sugarplums at the front counter, leading Metayer to recall several lines from the famed “The Night Before Christmas.”
It is their busiest season, Metayer said, when Maple City’s gift shop compensates with extended hours as Christmastime increases demand for the sweet things Maple City Candy has for sale.
Mary and her husband Chad have been operating Maple City Candy for more than two decades now, taking over when the store called Maple City itself home.
The original storefront was located along St. Albans’s Main Street, in a somewhat cramped storefront Metayer described as “an alley” near where Twiggs American Gastropub now operates.
At the time, the two had no real plans to sell candy. They had other jobs, but when the opportunity to take over a store presented itself, the Metayers leapt into the maple candy business.
“It was just an opportunity that came up,” Metayer said. “It was just something we wanted to do together, and it allowed our kids to have summer jobs as they were growing up.
“It really has been a family business.”
The two kept Maple City Candy in St. Albans for 18 years, running the business up through the opening days of the downtown’s revitalization.
At that point, the traffic became too much for the small store, and the Metayers, Swanton residents, decided to bring the store north to a small warehouse in their hometown.
“St. Albans was great,” Metayer said. “Things just got a little too crowded.”
According to Metayer, things have been going well for the store since the move to Swanton.
Their gift shop – stocked with Vermont-sourced products and all kinds of homemade maple candies, butters and fudge – is reportedly popular with tourists and locals alike, and summertime typically brings large audiences for the Metayers’ abutting creamy stand.
In the industrial kitchen area behind the Metayers’ gift shop, a wholesale business builds out Maple City’s backbone, allowing the Metayers to move maple products around the region and even to other parts of the country.
The company has also moved a lot of sales online, an increasingly popular avenue for buying their Franklin County-sourced candies baked and boxed by both a small staff and the Metayers themselves.
“It has just been continually growing,” Metayer said. “A few days or weekends, this place will be hopping with customers who love our products.”
As Metayer spoke with the Messenger, several visitors – most of them familiar – came through the store for business with the Metayers.
Almost each commented on a particular detail in the store – the scent of boiling maple that hung in the air.
“You can’t ever get sick of coming in here when it smells like a sugar shack,” Metayer said. “Everyone comments on that.”
“It’s a feel good, old fashioned kind of thing,” she said.