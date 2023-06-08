ST. ALBANS — In May, the Saint Albans Messenger’s website hit more than one million pageviews for the first time in its history.
From May 1-31, Messenger stories were viewed 1,017,335 times by 87,741 unique users.
"That's the sort of growth that's important for the community to see and appreciate,” said Joe Halko, director of community relations for Northwestern Counseling and Support Services. “A million-plus pageviews of the Messenger in a single month is phenomenal and really a testament to how the paper is being received in the community and how the newspaper's readers are embracing the community's news.”
O’Rourke Media Group bought the Messenger in 2018, when it was averaging approximately 125,000 pageviews per month. Six years later, online readership has grown almost ten-fold, bucking the national narrative that local news is dying.
The Messenger has the largest online readership of any of the 31 newspapers in the O’Rourke Media Group family, making up almost a quarter of the company’s total pageviews.
Bridget Higdon took over as editor of the paper in mid-2021 and believes strongly that the newspaper should be a reflection of the community it covers.
“It’s been a priority of mine to include as many names and faces in the paper as possible,” she said. “I’m so glad people are enjoying spotting people they know and sharing those stories amongst their family and friends.”
Reporter Josh Ellerbrock contributed massively to this effort, snapping photos at community events, visiting local businesses and attending municipal government meetings.
The Messenger’s most-read stories in May by far were those about the Vermont Maple Festival, which was held April 28-30. Ellerbrock was there with his camera, taking hundreds of photographs that were later published online in galleries.
“There's no event on the calendar like the Vermont Maple Festival,” he said. “It's exhausting to cover as a reporter, but there's so much potential for magic moments.
"I look for scenes of real expression, typically. If a viewer can see a photo and know what the subject is thinking, then I know I've done my job connecting one with the other."
Readers also love our coverage of Franklin County’s high school sports, which Ruthie Laroche does an excellent job of delivering online quickly and thoughtfully.
“Local sports coverage played a big part in reaching the one million mark, and I thank every parent, school, team and fan for visiting our site, enjoying our photos and reading our stories,” Laroche said.
General manager Ray Paul said reaching over one million views and nearly 100,000 unique users is an incredible accomplishment when compared to the population of the area the Messenger covers.
“The shoutout goes to our newsroom for writing exciting, engaging and informative local stories that our community wants to interact with,” he said.
For local businesses and employers, there’s a real opportunity to connect with people through the newspaper.
"The Messenger's increased reach in Franklin County is a key reason advertisers are using our product to get their messages out,” he said. “Advertisers know that a strong news product means a strong community following, which is essential to our advertisers' needs."
As the rest of 2023 unfolds, our team looks forward to keeping you informed, sharing your successes and celebrating your milestones. Reach us at news@samessenger.com and vtsales@orourkemediagroup.com.
