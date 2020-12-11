With a COVID-19 vaccine quickly moving forward for emergency use, NMC projects its first phase availability. Plus, manufacturing in Franklin County could buck a declining trend in the state.
Follow up: A COVID-19 vaccine is nearing full FDA approval for emergency use, but NMC only expects a limited number in initial phase
What NMC expects
The COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel, paving the way for authorized emergency use. In an update on the anticipated arrival of vaccines in Vermont, Northwestern Medical Center said it will see a limited number of the first round of doses to hit Vermont.
Who will receive the vaccine at NCM first?
- NMC staff and providers working in the Emergency and Intensive Care Units
- Staff from Home Health agencies working in the community
- EMS crews working in the community
Vermont may see losses in manufacturing, but Franklin County is set to buck that trend
The labor department forecasts statewide losses in manufacturing, but Tim Smith of the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation was optimistic about manufacturing for the county in a conversation with the Messenger.
What do the numbers say?
A recent report from Vermont’s labor department predicted that, by 2028, “jobs in manufacturing are expected to continue a downward trend.”
In 2017, Vermont lost a net total of 449 manufacturing jobs.
Smith’s perspective
Paired with Franklin County’s proximity to Montreal and Chittenden County, Smith said the county made for an inviting home for companies struggling with Chittenden County’s crunch for industrial space or for Canadian manufacturers looking to build a U.S. presence.
AmCare is entering a partnership with a company in Maryland
Who will own AmCare now?
AmCare Ambulance Service is passing operations to Butler Medical Transport
Will there be change in service?
Services in Franklin and Chittenden counties will still be provided under the AmCare name, and both AmCare crew members and local management are expected to remain on staff.
The Vt. Principal’s Assoc. is extending the winter sports season
What we know so far
The Vermont Principal’s Assoc. activity committee, in a move it hopes will allow athletes a larger window to compete, is extending the winter season through March 27.
More details to come
The basketball committee said it would host a championship in 2021, if possible, but news from other committees is still pending.
