If you want an outdoor, distanced and educational place to visit with the family, Milton has opened a General Stannard Memorial Park, honoring a Franklin County native and Civil War hero.
With COVID numbers rising, we have rounded up everything you need to know to get tested.
Stannard honored by Milton
Who: General George Stannard and the Milton Historical Society
What: A memorial park
Why: Stannard, who was born in Georgia and owned a business in St. Albans, lived in Milton for several years after the end of the Civil War, in which he played a pivotal role.
Where: Route 7 in Milton
The latest COVID information
Who should be tested: Vermont recommends that anyone who has symptoms, has come into contact with a COVID positive person, been in a high risk situation in which there was little social distancing or mask wearing or has traveled outside of the
Where to be tested locally: The Kinney Drugs near Swanton Road in St. Albans Town offers free testing on Mondays and Thursdays.
For more on testing, click here.
For the latest COVID numbers, click here.
Good news for the Franklin County community.
Let's Go Kids and the state have provided grants to support nearly 100 new childcare slots in the area. The two largest programs are still in development, but the funds have helped three in-home providers add 18 slots.
The 2020 Mountain League honors were announced for boys soccer, bringing some deserved accolades to teams and players from Fairfax, Richford, and Enosburgh.
Some family-friendly virtual events to mark on your calendar.
Music for Sprouts with Mister Chris and Miss Emma
Saturdays through Dec. 19
Popular local kids’ music program Music for Sprouts is offering a subscription-based video series for families. Subscribers (sliding scale $0-50) will receive an email with a link and the password to access new videos of Mister Chris & Miss Emma co-teaching in the Music for Sprouts classroom every Saturday morning. You can subscribe at any time to gain access to all previously released videos (there will be six total). And with every video you’ll find lyric and chord sheets to play along at home.
Register at musicforsprouts.com
Willem Lange performs A Christmas Carol
Friday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m.
This is a free performance from Lost Nation Theater, although donations are gratefully accepted. Registration is required.
Emmy-winner Lange’s tradition of reading Dickens’ Christmas Carol began in 1975, and has always been performed as a benefit. LNT is happy to be supporting “The Haven” in the upper valley by presenting Lange! The show is Free, but donations gratefully accepted. Lange uses the cutting of the novel Dickens himself used when performing the tale.
Learn more or register at lostnationtheater.org
Sunday Unwind for Families
Sunday, Dec. 13. 2:45 - 3:45 p.m.
Join dance instructors Sarah and Deirdre from the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts for this online class intended to help the whole family destress and unwind.
There is a suggested registration cost of $10 but classes are offered on a pay-what-you-can basis.
Email questions to registrar@flynncenter.org.
To register, visit flynnvt.org.
