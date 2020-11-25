State officials are warning Vermonters of the potential impacts of holiday gatherings and travel as the United States adds a million cases in just six days, while two more local schools have cases.
The pandemic is forcing downtown merchants to find creative ways to help customers shop local, including changes to the downtown St. Albans annual raffle and an expansion of the Downtown Dollars program created this spring.
Three tips for shopping downtown St. Albans this holiday season.
1. Use or give Downtown Dollars. St. Albans City used its Restart Vermont grant funding to provide matching funds for the purchase of Downtown Dollars. Vermonters can get $50 worth of Downtown Dollars while paying just $25 or $30 worth for $15. The dollars are now available online.
2. Enter the annual holiday raffle. For every $100 you spend downtown, you can be entered to win a number of prizes, including a $500 grand prize. This year, customers will be able to enter their receipts online, rather than having their entry validated at local businesses. That means you can have curbside delivery, minimize your contact, and still enter the raffle.
3. Take advantage of curbside delivery, and other options from area businesses. In addition to curbside pick-up, some merchants will also ship items for you, or allow you to make an appointment to shop, ensuring your are the only one in the store.
Get the full story on how downtown is responding to COVID-19 this holiday season
COVID-19 round-up.
Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans and St. Albans City School both have new cases of COVID-19. Both schools declined to say if those impacted were staff or students. At BFA, the person has been in quarantine and not in school for a week. At city school those who were in contact with the person have been contacted, according to school officials.
Gov. Phil Scott announced Tuesday that students returning to school after Thanksgiving will be asked about contact with people from other households as part of the screening process. Those who have been in close contact with someone who does not live with them will be required to learn remotely from home for 14 days. The start of winter sports has been delayed indefinitely as a result of the increase in cases in Vermont.
Get the latest state and local case counts
Learn how to tell is someone is a close contact
Person of the Day: Jake Hubbard
Jake Hubbard is the head coach of the BFA Fairfax Bullets boys soccer team. He has been named Mountain League Coach of the Year.
What he told the Messenger about coaching in such a challenging year: “I encouraged them [players] to stay positive and keep their sense of humor. Everyone is different, and you have to meet them where they’re at.”
Festival of the Trees goes on.
In a normal year, this weekend would be the launch of the Festival of the Trees. While there won't be a gala or any visits with St. Nick, there are still ways to participate.
There will be a tree lighting in Taylor Park on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Trees are on display in downtown businesses. Take a walk downtown to view them.
On Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. pick up a free Santa's Workshop kit at the Frozen Ogre.
In place of the gala, there will be a take out charitable dinner on Dec. 5 to raise funds for Martha's Kitchen and NorthWest Family Foods featuring food prepared by Martha's Kitchen and local restaurants.
Get the full details
