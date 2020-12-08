Vermont is trying to protect long-term care facilities from COVID-19 and how you can get Vermont-made gifts this holiday season. Here's today's Messenger Today.
3 steps Vermont is taking to protect long-term care facilities from COVID-19
What's happening: As cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities rise in Vermont and across the country, officials announced they will take a more aggressive approach to protecting the state’s elderly population.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and Human Services Secretary Mike Smith laid out three steps the government is taking to stifle the surge in cases in Gov. Phil Scott’s press conference Dec. 4.
Here’s what you need to know:
1. The Health Department is making more testing available to nursing home staff.
2. In order to decrease the prevalence of the virus in nursing homes, Vermonters must decrease cases in communities.
3. The DOH promises to include nursing home residents in the first round of vaccine distribution.
Looking for a Vermont-made gift this holiday? This new website features everything from local wearables to craft beverages
What's happened: The Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing has launched a new online holiday shopping guide, Buy Vermont Made that connects shoppers with Vermont retailers and Vermont-made gifts.
What the site offers: The shopping guide has six categories – wearables, craft beverages, specialty food, home goods, personal care and toys and books.
How it was developed: The Buy Vermont Made directory was developed in collaboration with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets to encourage shoppers both in Vermont and regionally to buy Vermont-made products and support Vermont-based retailers this holiday shopping season.
Helping Each Other aims to help mental health workers in Franklin County
Getting support: Those who work in the mental health field are getting more support and public promotion by a new grassroots awareness and advocacy campaign. Helping Each Other is an initiative that launched in November with the goal of facilitating an increased awareness of the tireless efforts and unique challenges that mental health workers are facing during the pandemic, as well as providing them a compilation of resources, support, and advocacy.
Quoted: “We want to recognize and support the local mental health workforce, front line workers, so to speak, as they strive to meet the growing needs of our community during this time,” said Trevor Jewett, one of the organizers.
How it works: Helping Each Other has been honoring mental health professionals in Franklin County over recent weeks, partly through a prize drawing. Helping drive the giveaways were generous donations from Empower Med Spa, Invictus Strength and Conditioning, Massage by Tiffany, The Fitness Zone and Keely Doe, Mystic Waters Day Spa, Elite Body Boutique, Salon Elizabeth, and Vermont Salt Cave. There is also a grand prize, an original oil painting by local artist Jon Young that highlights the theme of the Helping Each Other campaign.
Learn more: Visit their Facebook page: Helping Each Other Franklin County VT.
Saint Michael's field hockey player Danielle Cummings shares how COVID changed her freshman season
We asked Cummings what were the top three things she learned in high school that she found useful in college. Here's what she had to say:
1. Mental toughness is on that list. Being able to resist your mind from the thoughts that are coming in when you’re playing--it’s cold, it’s hot, I’ve got a cramp in my leg. You have to be able to move on from the thoughts and use them to make you stronger. The mental toughness you gain in sports impact your entire life.
2. Practice like you’re in a game — that’s what Coach Rainville would encourage us to focus on. When you do that, the reflexes come so quickly, and things are a lot easier.
3. I learned the value of knowing your team — knowing your teammates’ strengths and pumping them up, and knowing their weaknesses, and encouraging them. In games, everyone is stressed.
MORE STORIES YOU MAY LIKE
• Holiday light sales increase, Berkshire farm hosting display as Gov. Phil Scott asks Vermonters to light the way
• Fairfield library returns to curbside service
• COVID snatches Sophie Burns' 50 goal opportunity but gives her Mountain League Player of the Year
• Your Question Answered: Why is there a $32 million increase in the amount taxpayers have to pay to the teachers retirement fund?
• Vote in the St. Albans Recreation Dept. holiday lights contest. Click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.