Good morning. In Enosburgh, the meals program offered at the Dairy Center has meant everything to those in need. Plus it was a big day yesterday at NMC with the start of the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations.
The promise of a warm meal
Lise Gates, the longtime owner of Enosburgh’s Dairy Center, believes the meals program she’s been offering to the community “has helped a lot of people.”
Everyone Eats
Statewide, many have heralded the Everyone Eats program as a success.
Between September and December, the program has regularly brought between 150 and 200 people – mostly seniors and many facing possible food insecurity – through the Dairy Center’s doors with promises of a free “grab-and-go” meal.
Thoughts from the community
An appreciative client says: “I cannot express how helpful it was,” while other stressed that they weren’t sure what they’d do without Gates’s meals.
Northwestern Medical Center administered its first vaccinations yesterday
Who received the vaccine at NMC?
Dr. Marc Kutler, an Emergency Department provider, was among the first to be vaccinated early Wednesday.
What he said about the experience
“I feel very fortunate about getting the vaccine. I’ve been waiting for this day to come. It’s the beginning of turning things around.”
What’s next?
Healthcare workers who were vaccinated this week will have to receive a second dosage in three weeks. Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine requires two shots to be most effective.
The Vermont Supreme Court is weighing in on two Richford residents’ drug charges
A case involving a pair of Richford residents has become a constitutional question for the Vermont Supreme Court.
What brought a local case before the higher court?
Brandi Lena-Butterfield and Phillip Walker-Brazie were charged with drug crimes after a Border Patrol agent pulled the two over.
Questions surrounding a search and the finding of drugs has brought the ACLU to step up in defense of Vermont’s privacy protections against warrantless searches.
What happens now?
The Vermont Supreme Court is expected to issue a written decision in the coming months.
Renee Bouchard shares what her college sports season looked like this year
What was different about this year for Renee?
Bouchard told Messenger Sports: “We got to school for preseason, but we didn’t start practicing right away. We had to be tested for COVID, and we had lots of guidelines to follow."
The start wasn’t easy
“There was a time we couldn’t use the turf; during that time, we practiced in pairs with a new partner each day from our original practice group.”
Bouchard looks ahead
“Hockey season is canceled, as far as in-conference games…Field hockey has been delayed until spring.”
